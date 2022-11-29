Léa Seydoux reveals that in the movie ‘The Life of Adele’ she recorded 100 takes for an intimate scene

United States.- Léa Seydoux recently talked about his crazy shooting experiences that happened on his popular movie Blue Is The Warmest Color (The Life of Adele), this was done during an interview for the Hollywood Reporter, where it also appears on the cover.

The actress recounted how she and her co-star Adéle Exarchopoulos they were forced to spend 10 days shooting 100 takes of what would be a seven-minute intimate lesbian scene.

Similarly, Seydoux stated that an intimacy coordinator, who is now a staple in productions from the movement #MeTooI really couldn’t have helped much as the manager Abdellatif Kechiche he was “just crazy”.

The tape since it premiered in the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 it was very controversial, and a record was also broken there, since the highest honor was awarded, the palm d’ornot only the director, but also the actresses, Léa and Adéle, this for the first time.

However, with this also came criticism, as many accused the film of reify much to its main actresses with their long scenes.

After its premiere, several members of the production accused the director of harassment and labor violations, in addition, the two main actresses stated that they would not work with him again.

However, Léa’s displeasure seemed to balance with her rise to worldwide fame. “It took a year of my life and I gave it my all for that movie. It really changed my life on so many different levels.”

About the strong scenes, he noted: “No. Not really. She was beyond. It was the whole movie, not just the se…o scenes. The way we shot this movie was crazy. The guy is crazy. Previously, the famous said that Kechiche would require up to 100 takes for a single scene, which was extreme.

Despite the fact that after the premiere she pointed out that it was a dream for her to work with him, she also criticized him in other talks, for which he threatened to sue her for alleged slander.