Léa Seydoux reveals that in the movie ‘The Life of Adele’ she recorded 100 takes for an intimate scene

United States.- Léa Seydoux He recently talked about his crazy filming experiences that happened in his popular movie Blue Is The Warmest Color (Life of Adele), this he did during an interview for the hollywood reporter, where it also appears on the cover.

The actress told how she and her co-star Adele Exarchopoulos they were forced to spend 10 days shooting 100 takes of what would be a seven-minute intimate lesbian scene.

Similarly, Seydoux stated that an intimacy coordinator, which is now a staple in productions from the movement #MeTooreally couldn’t have helped much, because the director Abdellatif Kechiche he was “just crazy”.

The tape since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 was very controversial, also a mark was broken there, as the highest honor was awarded, the palm d’ornot only the director, but also the actresses, Léa and Adéle, this for the first time.

However, with this also came criticism, as many accused the film of reify and sexualize their main actresses a lot with their long scenes of intimate relations.

After its premiere, several members of the production accused the director of harassment and labor violations, in addition, the two main actresses stated that they would not work with him again.

However, Léa’s dislike seemed to balance with her rise to worldwide fame. “It took a year of my life and I gave everything for that movie. It really changed my life on so many different levels.”

About the strong scenes, he noted, “No. Not really. She was beyond. It was the whole movie, not just the sex scenes. The way we shot this movie was crazy. The guy is crazy. Previously, the famous said that Kechiche demanded up to 100 shots for a single scene, which was extreme.

Although after the premiere she pointed out that it was a dream for her to work with him, she also criticized him in other talks, for which he threatened to sue her for alleged slander.