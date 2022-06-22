Léa Seydoux will be Lady Margot Fenring in the second part of Dune

The second part of Dune continues shaping its production and adding top-level faces to its already spectacular cast. Denis Villeneuve brought to the big screen his adaptation of the magnificent science fiction novel by Frank Herbert in 2021.

However, the density of Dune’s story meant that Villeneuve did not want to adapt it into a single film. The 2021 film adapted roughly the first half of the novel. Weeks after its premiere, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. They gave the green light to the second part.

The new movie is set for a fall 2023 release date, with filming expected to begin in a few weeks.

In recent months, Dune – Part 2 has added to its cast names widely known by the general public, such as Florence Pugh (Black Widow), austin butler (Elvis) and Christopher Walken (The hunter).

Now, according to Variety, Léa Seydoux joins those names in the role of Lady Margot Fenringa Bene Gesserit which plays a key role in the arc of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Seydoux, widely known around the world for her role as Madeleine Swann in Specter and No Time to Die, the last two films in the James Bond saga, co-stars with Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart Crimes of the Future, the new tape of David Cronenberg. The French actress has had a long list of relevant supporting roles throughout her career.

Dune – Part 2 will once again feature Denis Villeneuve in the director’s chair. They also repeat in the cast Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

Frank Herbert’s novel, which was the seed of an ambitious bibliography, is valued as one of the most influential works of science fiction in history. Villeneuve, considered one of the great directors of the genre, proved to be ideal to adapt the story, albeit with some adjustments.