The actress is known for her characters in “The Life of Adèle” and in the latest James Bond films. The sequel to “Dune” will begin filming in the coming months and could be released in October 2023.

french actress Lea Seydoux will be part of the cast of the second part of duneswho will play Lady Margotwife of Count Fenring and an ally of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in his battle against the House of Harkonnen.

In the sequel, Seydoux, known for her work on the latest James Bond productions, will play a key role in the plot and will join other talents who will be part of the film such as Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken Y austin butler.

With this new acquisition, the director Denis Villeneuve will complete part of its cast in which actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista will participate again.

According to what is narrated in the novel by writer Frank Herbert, on which the story is based, the character of Léa Seydoux is the one who will alert Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) of the betrayal of the Harkonnens.

As reported by Deadline magazine, the new film will begin filming within the next few months and will be released in October 2023.

After its launch in 2021, dunes It won a series of awards at different film festivals and was well received by specialized critics. The film won six Oscars, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

The Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures film grossed $400.7 million and became a box office hit.