Lea Seydoux will play the role of Lady Margot in Dune 2

French actress Lea Seydoux, who has worked in several agent 007 films and in The French Chronicle 2021 will play Lady Margot in the next Dunes 2 which will be released in October 2023.

Seydoux is in talks and will join an all-star ensemble that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, who are expected to reprise their roles, as well as Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler, who were also recently announced. Villeneuve is back to write, direct and produce. Jon Spaihts will return to co-write with Villeneuve.

In Herbert’s novel, the character of Lady Margot is a longtime servant of the Sisterhood.

As Deadline comments, “Production is expected to begin in the fall, with the film set to bow on October 20, 2023. Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick are producing. Executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.”

