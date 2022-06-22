Léa Seydoux will star alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler in Dune 2

Currently starring in the film The Crimes of the Future presented at the Cannes Film Festival, Léa Seydoux is about to add a new film to her already busy list. While she will soon be the sulphurous Emmanuelle in Audrey Diwan’s film, the French actress will also lend her features to the character of Lady Margot in the sequel to the Dunes by Denis Villeneuve. The first part, awarded 6 Oscars, was a hit when it was released in 2021 and generated nearly 400 million dollars in revenue.

Léa Seydoux therefore joins the high-end cast of Dunes 2 which provides for the return of several actors from the first volume. She will thus give the reply to Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. Newcomers to the cast also include Austin Butler, interpreter of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s film, who will be Feyd-Rautha in Dunes 2, the main rival of Paul Atreides. Florence Pugh will also be in the role of Princess Irulan (daughter of Shahham IV). The incredible cast will even be completed by Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken who will take on the role of the Emperor. In short, Dunes 2 looks grand.

The filming of Dunes 2 is set to begin in late summer 2022 with the feature film scheduled for release in October 2023.