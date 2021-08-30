Lead and fly with Leitch and Stahelski’s 87Eleven

87Eleven is the stunt and action design company founded by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, now an institution in the entertainment field

In action cinema, made up of adrenaline-fueled hand-to-hand, chases and acrobatics at the limit of the probable, adequate preparation is increasingly important, also because unlike the 80s or 90s, when the cinema of art began to enter seriously. action and small errors or a lack of realism were tolerated, now the clinical eye of the viewer is increasingly attentive and above all increasingly demanding, given that, moreover, the large amount of films of this type, distributed every day on the various streaming platforms (and their true core business, together with teen drama), has now accustomed us to a discreet work even in productions in which once we would have witnessed a real havoc.

So when we are confronted with a film or a TV series able to rise from even a good general level, we are immediately able to perceive it, and now on several occasions we are even able to recognize who may be behind it.

In 2017, after attending the screening of Atomic Blonde, many of us rolled our eyes because of the excellent work done by Charlize Theron in terms of physical preparation and coordination with the stunt leader. The South African actress trained by learning different martial arts techniques, making use of the support of eight personal trainers who planned her work rhythms and helped her in the scenes, but also with the contribution of her colleague Keanu Reeves, who at the time was was preparing to John Wick 2.

But what do Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves have in common?

Anyone who chews cinema knows: the production behind the two films just mentioned, namely the 87eleven.

87Eleven, in addition to being a film production house, it is in fact also the stunt company e action design founded by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch – respectively directors of John Wick 2 and Atomica Bionda – and for years now they have been painstakingly taking care of these aspects in their films or in those for which the services of their company are required.

“Great action movies require real action stunts “, stands out on the 87eleven site, underscoring their utmost commitment to providing customers with excellent equipment, facilities and training, enabling filmmakers to realize their creative visions and bring action stunts to life on screen in exceptional ways.

Who are the men behind 87eleven

Chad Stahelski is the founder and co-owner of 87eleven. In addition to cinema andentertainment Stahelski is also a master of one of the key aspects of his society, martial arts, having been an instructor at the Inosanto Academy in California, until his move to film in 1991. His first role as an actor was in Mission of Justice. in ’92, but already from the previous year he had taken part in the film Point Break, and from there his career as a stuntman has been all downhill. Did it from double for Brandon Lee in the filming of The Crow and to the character of Keanu Reeves, Neo, in The Matrix in ’99, but his ambitions certainly did not stop there and so in those years founded 87eleven together with your colleague David Leitch, with the aim of taking the art of stunt and action design to new levels.

Loading... Advertisements

In the mid-2000s, Stahelski takes another leap forward by becoming stunt coordinator, appearing in this role in films such as V for Vendetta, The Hunger Games, Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, to then climb another step by adding direction to his repertoire, as director of the second unit in The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire And Captain America: Civil War, but above all standing out in the direction In the franchise from John Wick.

Behind him, however, even in John Wick, there is always the trust David Leitch.

Leitch is co-owner of 87eleven, but his career in entertainment was born as Stuntman in the small screen in Sherman Oaks in 1995. From here he moved on to feature films with Orgazmo (1997) and BASEketball (1998), but shortly after – in 1999 – he got the important role of stand-in for the character of Brad Pitt, Tyler Durden, in Fight Club, then following the actor as did his Cliff Booth with Rick Dalton, also in Spy Game, Ocean’s Eleven and Troy. A career as a stand-in and stuntman in full swing, to which in the meantime he combined the work in 87eleven alongside Chad Stahelski, but also – like the colleague – in the role of stunt coordinator in Tron: Legacy and Jupiter – The fate of the universe to become too second unit director in The Wolverine, Jurassic World and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

In 2014 he is co-director of his friend Stahelski in John Wick, but according to unconfirmed rumors his is more than a help, and it is no coincidence that the very minor contribution of Leitch in the next two makes them films much less successful than the first.

If you do not confirm, at least clues could be found in Leicht’s directorial works, such as the aforementioned and fantastic Atomica Bionda of 2017 or in Deadpool 2, in Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw or the recent I am noone with Bob Oderkink, while we wait to see on Netflix Kate by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, which seems to be very promising from this point of view.

What we know, in short, is that 87eleven’s work in action cinema is increasingly dominant and for lovers of the genre, watching a film with the Leitch and Stahelski crew behind it is synonymous with guarantee. Because for high school, flying, chasing or whatever is simply the daily bread.