lead narrative designer Aaron Lined leaves 343 Industries – Nerd4.life

Aaron Linde, the lead narrative designer of Halo Infinite, will leave 343 Industries. The announcement came from Linde himself with a message on Twitter a few hours before New Year’s Eve, where he states that in 2022 he will pursue “a new job opportunity”, without however adding further details on the matter.

Linde says leaving 343 Industries was a “terribly difficult decision” but that what he did with Halo Infinite is one of his proudest accomplishments.

“I am leaving 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022. It was a terribly difficult decision,” Linde said on Twitter. “Halo Infinite will remain one of the successes of my career that I am most proud of for the rest of my life. I am so grateful to have been a part of this project.”

As lead narrative designer, Aaron Linde led a small team of writers tasked with working on Halo Inifinite’s open world narrative content, according to his LinkedIn profile. The result is beyond 15,000 lines of dialogue for Marines and enemies, more than 100 audio logs and environmental dialogues.

Prior to Halo Infinite, Linde was the lead writer of Gearbox’s ill-fated Battleborn, worked on an unannounced project at ArenaNet, the Guild Wars studio, and served as a senior writer on Destiny 2. Later in 2019 joined the 343 Industries team.

Staying on the subject, Halo Infinite was praised by Marcus Lehto, the creator of the series.