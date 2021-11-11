Leaded water scandal: 626 million to the victims of Flint

WASHINGTON. – Astronomical compensation for the lead water scandal in Flint, Michigan, one of the most serious public health crises in recent American history, made headlines around the world after the mobilization of celebrities and political leaders.

At the end of six years of legal disputes, a federal judge gave the green light to the $ 626 million agreement to compensate the thousands of residents affected by toxic water, also poisoned by legionella and other contaminants.

The agreement was signed by 81,000 of the approximately 100,000 inhabitants, mostly African-Americans: a circumstance that has also transformed the case into an emblematic example of racial inequality in the US, where the poorest and most disadvantaged communities pay the most. of public inefficiencies.

The biggest beneficiaries (80% of the sum) will be young people who were under the age of 18 because “they will suffer more damage than older people”, as judge Judith Levy wrote.

Exposure of children to lead and toxins can lead to neurological disorders and learning difficulties. The bulk of the benefits will go to minors who were six or younger.

“It’s the biggest deal in our state’s history,” said the Michigan Attorney General. “It is a historic day for Flint residents, who will finally begin to see justice served,” cheered Ted Leopold, one of the victims’ lawyers. “We have made history and I hope the agreement sets a precedent for not poisoning people,” echoed Melissa Mays, mother of three children who got sick from lead.

Much of the compensation will be paid by the State of Michigan, believed to be the main culprit of the scandal: the former Republican governor Rick Snyder was indicted for willful negligence, along with Howard Croft, director of public works at the time, while the former director State Health Officer Nick Lyon will be indicted for multiple manslaughter.

It all began in 2014, when the city, to reduce costs, replaced water supplies from Lake Huron with more corrosive ones from the Flint River which, without proper purification, filtered lead into the old pipes contaminating drinking water and causing a legionella epidemic.

Flint only declared a state of emergency in 2015, about a month after the environmental protection agency discovered dangerous levels of lead, a substance that can harm the heart, kidneys and nerves. Avalanches of lawsuits followed and many politicians flocked to the city, from then-President Barack Obama to dem White House candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, while entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and VIPs like Cher rallied to help residents.

Also Erin Brokovich, the famous activist who inspired the film of the same name with Julia Roberts after her legal action against Pacific Gas & Electric for the contamination of the waters of a Californian town with hexavalent chromium, took the field. First line director Michael Moore, who dedicated a chapter of his film “Fahrenheit 11/9” to the scandal.

