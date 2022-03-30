Leader Brazil breaks points record in the South American pre-world championship with a 4-0 win over Bolivia

2022-03-29

Without Neymar, the classified Brazil maintained its undefeated lead on Tuesday and broke the record for points in a South American qualifier after burying the already eliminated team 4-0 Bolivia in the height of La Paz on the last date facing Qatar-2022. With goals from Lucas Paquetá (24), Richarlison (45, 90+1) and Bruno Guimarães (66), the ‘selection‘ reached 45 units in this pre-world championship and surpassed Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina, that had added 43, since on the way to France-98 the format of all against all is used. The star, Neymar, could not play the match due to accumulation of yellow cards. The Canarinha has pending the classic that was to play in September with Argentina in Sao Paulo, suspended due to invasion of the field of play by Brazilian health agents in the midst of the pandemic. Bolivia, on the other hand, gave up another World Cup and has been known to be out of the cup since its humiliating 4-1 loss to bottom side Venezuela in January. It may interest you: All the qualified teams that will be in the draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. How many places are left?

– Little ‘pretty game’, but enough – The game started evenly, with few arrivals on both sides and Bolivia trying to keep up with the visitor. Until Paqueta appeared: thanks to a sensational deep pass to the center of Guimarães, the Olympique de Lyon player had the ball served in his left foot and nailed it to the far post of Bolivia. The Green of the Venezuelan César Farías had several opportunities and good triangulation. But the attacking squad led by Marcelo Martins Moreno, the tie’s top scorer with 10 goals, failed to define the few times that the Brazilian defense was able to pierce. Henry Vaca did what he could for the team with several destabilizing plays, but he lacked concrete results at the Hernando Siles stadium, at 3,640 meters above sea level. At the end of the first half, when the seleçao was least in control of the game, the goal of no return came: an almost accidental cross from Antony that gave it to Richarlison on a plate. The Everton striker hardly had to push her. See: The countries qualified for the African qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Sané kicked out Salah Bolivia, as usual, despaired in the face of adversity. – Late wake up – The hosts of the stadium returned to the field with the intention of reversing the adverse result of the first half. And it seemed that the attempt would bear fruit: with numerous arrivals on Alisson’s goal, the goal was imminent. But finally, despite the physical exhaustion, the little oxygen from the altitude and the pressure from the duo of Henry and Ramiro Vaca, those led by Tite were resurrected.