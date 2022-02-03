Leader N. Ireland wants to step down against Brexit Protocol – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, FEBRUARY 03 – The Northern Irish First Minister, Paul Givan, intends to announce his resignation today in protest against the Protocol for Northern Ireland annexed to the post-Brexit agreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The British media reports.



The unionist leader therefore takes his party’s opposition to the agreement to regulate the transit of goods in the region to the extreme. His decision would have an immediate consequence: his deputy Michelle O’Neill, representative of the Republican Sinn Féin, would also lose her position, as foreseen by the agreements for governments of national unity created after the conclusion of the Northern Irish conflict.



Yesterday the ‘minister’ responsible for agriculture of the local executive, the unionist Edwin Poots, had issued an order to suspend in ports all post-Brexit controls on food and agricultural products from the rest of the United Kingdom required by the under the Protocol. The Irish government has argued that the interruption is a violation of international law. (HANDLE).

