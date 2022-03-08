Leader of Operation Discovery had “terror regime” in Santiago, says Prosecutor’s Office

Santo Domingo, DR.

Sucre Rafael Rodriguez Ortiz was pointed out as the alleged ringleader of the call center structures “Call centers” in Santiago, linked to the Operation Discovery.

According to the Public Ministry, its criminal actions are not only limited to defrauding US citizens, but “it has a terror regime among the same criminal structures in the city of Santiago that are dedicated to these cybercrimes, using resources such as the threat and intimidation to gain respect in the criminal world.”

According to him Public ministryon one occasion Wellington Reyes Rojas did not give Rodríguez Ortiz 45,000 pesos that he owed him and “In retaliation, he shot him three times. so that the criminal organization he directs would not be disrespected.”

Rodríguez Ortiz owns a call center that operates through the Televoice International Group company SUCROD, of which he is also a partner.

This entity allegedly served as a front from which criminal actions are carried out to the detriment of Americans.

Among the goods purchased from “illicit manner” in his name are an apartment in Residencial Real VI, located on Franco Bidó avenue; a Kia brand vehicle and a Gato brand motorcycle, according to a certification issued by the General Directorate of Internal Taxes of the Dominican Republic.

The defendant also known as “Dary” and “Dariman”Rodríguez Ortiz carries firearms illegally, due to information collected by the Public Ministry that confirmed through the Ministry of the Interior and Police, that he does not have a license to carry firearms.

His right hand is his brother in the criminal organization Jose Eliezer Rodriguez Ortizdetails the document, who has knowledge about cryptocurrencies, which he uses to move money from the United States to the Dominican Republic and also as an investment mechanism to generate profits with money obtained illegally through international scams. .

And that he even made a trip to the United Arab Emirates, specifically to the city of dubai to attend a conference where the topic of cryptocurrencies would be discussed.

Like his brother, José Eliezer has been able to generate profits that he has used for business investment, including a Car Wash in Santiago, as he mentions in an audio heard by the Public Ministry.

He is also a partner in the company Televoice International Group SUCROD, SRL, RNC I, in criminal association with his brother Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz and Sarah Altagracia Kimberly Rodríguez Ortiz.

“This company presents the Call Center Service as activities or objects (exclusively), this being an attempt by the defendant Sucre Rafael Rodríguez to regularize the Call Center as a company, from where multiple daily scams are carried out with a team of openers and closers,” the document continues.

José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz has several high-end vehicles, including a 2016 Land Rover SUV, acquired in December 2021.