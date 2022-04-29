Leader of the Mara Salvatrucha asks the Bukele government to expedite his extradition to the US | News Univision Latin America

A leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang asked the authorities of El Salvador to expedite his extradition to the United Stateswhere a New York court requires your presence for terrorism crimesthe Public Ministry reported on Thursday.
Arístides Dionisio Umanzor, alias ‘El Sirra’, is in a maximum security prison, where he is serving a 33-year sentence imposed in 2000 for the crimes of homicide, kidnapping and aggravated damage. In 2019 they added 14 years in prison for homicide.
The maras or gangs, with a presence in populous neighborhoods of the country, are involved in drug trafficking and organized crime, but they also extort merchants and transport companies and murder those who refuse to pay, according to the authorities.
The Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado, reported on Twitter that on April 21 the subpoena hearing was held on Umanzor’s extradition request, where he was notified that the United States requires him for the crimes of delivering and hiding material support. and resources to terrorists, commit acts of terrorism, operation of terrorism and narco-terrorism.
Delgado pointed out: “The curious thing is that during the hearing this criminal requests to expedite his release to a North American prison, since he no longer wants to face Salvadoran justice. Now you no longer have any benefits and your stay in prison has become a real punishment for their crimes”.
Leader of the Mara Salvatrucha is accused of terrorism in a New York court
After 62 homicides were recorded on March 26—a level of crime not seen in El Salvador in years—Congress approved the state of emergency, which limits freedom of association, suspends a person’s right to be duly informed of their rights and reasons for the arrest, and the assistance of a lawyer. In addition, it extends the period of administrative detention from 72 hours to 15 days and allows the authorities to seize the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious.
In 33 days of the emergency regime, the police and the armed forces have arrested 20,421 suspected gang members. The courts of justice have already decreed the preventive detention of 9,672 defendants.
In 2012, during the truce between the gangs and the government of former President Mauricio Funes, ‘El Sirra’ was one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha who was released from the maximum security prison known as Zacatraz. He was transferred to the Ciudad Barrios prison, where he received privileges.
In 2021, The United States Attorney’s Office accused 14 Salvadoran MS-1 gang members of terrorism3, including Umanzor.
In August 2015, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice declared the Mara Salvatrucha and the Barrio 18 gang to be terrorist groups. It also declared the gang leaders, members and collaborators to be terrorists.
In 2012, the United States government included the Mara Salvatrucha on a list of international criminal organizations.