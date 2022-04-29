Leader of the Mara Salvatrucha asks the Bukele government to expedite his extradition to the US | News Univision Latin America

After 62 homicides were recorded on March 26—a level of crime not seen in El Salvador in years—Congress approved the state of emergency, which limits freedom of association, suspends a person’s right to be duly informed of their rights and reasons for the arrest, and the assistance of a lawyer. In addition, it extends the period of administrative detention from 72 hours to 15 days and allows the authorities to seize the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious.