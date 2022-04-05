Leaders of the federal Senate reach an agreement to allocate an additional $10,000 million to combat COVID-19

Washington D.C. – Senate leaders reached a bipartisan agreement today, Monday, to allocate an additional $10 billion to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, but failed to reach a compromise on assistance to the international community.

The agreement was announced by the leader of the Democratic majority of the Senate, charles schumer (New York), and Republican Senator mitt romney (Utah).

“While we were unable to agree on international aid in this new deal, many Democrats and Republicans are committed to seeking a second add-on later this spring.”Schumer said.

The Senate – divided between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans – will require 60 votes to bring the proposal to a final vote. The legislation must also be approved in the lower house.

The efforts are aimed at approving the project before the Easter recess, which begins on Thursday in the lower house and no later than Friday in the Senate.

“We urge Congress to act quickly on this $10 billion package because it can start funding the most immediate needs as we currently risk not having some critical tools like treatments and tests beginning in May and June,” Indian Jen PsakiWhite House Press Secretary.

The government of Joe Biden had originally asked for about $22 billion. Democrats then tried to approve about $15.6 billion, which would have included about $5 billion for global aid.

The new funds can make it possible to purchase vaccines against COVID-19, oral antivirals, monoclonal antibodies and medicines to prevent the spread of the virus. More than 982,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus.

“We will continue to work with Congress to fund our remaining domestic needs and will work with Senators Schumer and Romney, and others, to build bipartisan support for a package to fund our global response to COVID-19. We must continue our work to vaccinate the world because it is the right thing to do and also because it is critical to reducing the risk of new variants, which in turn is critical to the safety of the American people.”Psaki said.