Leadership war between Mbappé and Neymar (L’Equipe)

This is the big reveal of the day. It would no longer be the great love between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

In 2017, Neymar and Mbappé were recruited by PSG. At that time, he was forming a fiery attack thanks to their understanding on and off the pitch. 5 years later, the relationship between these two stars would have received a big blow.

L’Equipe reveals that Mbappé and Neymar no longer get along as was the case during their first season under the colors of Paris. Surely, a leadership problem since it now switches to the side of the French international after having extended his contract until June 2025.

Perhaps one of the main reasons why Neymar is now pushed towards the exit at PSG. Information released by L’Equipe and confirmed by ESPN.

#PSG 🔴🔵 🧐 Mbappé y Neymar ya no tienen tan buena relación como en sus primeros años compartidos en el PSG, según ‘L’Équipe’https://t.co/lctD7S6ymQ — Diario SPORT (@sport) May 28, 2022

