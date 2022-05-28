Entertainment

Leadership war between Mbappé and Neymar (L’Equipe)

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

This is the big reveal of the day. It would no longer be the great love between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

In 2017, Neymar and Mbappé were recruited by PSG. At that time, he was forming a fiery attack thanks to their understanding on and off the pitch. 5 years later, the relationship between these two stars would have received a big blow.

L’Equipe reveals that Mbappé and Neymar no longer get along as was the case during their first season under the colors of Paris. Surely, a leadership problem since it now switches to the side of the French international after having extended his contract until June 2025.

Perhaps one of the main reasons why Neymar is now pushed towards the exit at PSG. Information released by L’Equipe and confirmed by ESPN.

This is the big reveal of the day. It would no longer be the great love between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

In 2017, Neymar and Mbappé were recruited by PSG. At that time, he was forming a fiery attack thanks to their understanding on and off the pitch. 5 years later, the relationship between these two stars would have received a blow.

L’Equipe reveals that Mbappé and Neymar no longer get along as they did during their first season in Paris colors. Surely, a leadership problem since it now switches to the side of the French international after having extended his contract until June 2025.

Perhaps one of the main reasons why Neymar is now pushed towards the exit at PSG. Information released by L’Equipe and confirmed by ESPN.

Advertising

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Like a star! Adamari López already has her own Barbie doll; that’s right: VIDEO

9 mins ago

Very good movies on Amazon Prime Video that very few know

11 mins ago

This is how Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) appeared in ‘Malcolm in the middle’ and other celebrities who also participated | Entertainment Cinema and Series

22 mins ago

Kim Kardashian shares never-before-seen photos from Kourtney’s wedding!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button