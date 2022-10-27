Leading companies and entities in occupational well-being share tools and good practices at the event organized with the European Health and Safety Agency

Professional experts from leading companies and entities in occupational well-being have shared tools, good practices and projects, on which they are currently working, serving as a mirror for other companies, in the conference “Focus on well-being, no more burdens”. An initiative carried out jointly with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, coinciding with the promotion of the annual campaign, which this year focuses its attention on musculoskeletal disorders in workers.

The event featured Carmen Soler, rhsaludable director, as host of the event, along with Cristina San Miguel, sustainability manager.

Birgit Mueller – EU-OSHA, on behalf of the European Agency, has been in charge of starting this webinar, and in her speech she has highlighted the importance of providing the necessary resources to be able to prevent diseases, psychosocial risks, address teleworking or sedentary jobs, areas in which I framed this campaign. Mueller has advanced the theme of what will be the next initiative, which will be linked to the digitalization of work, opportunities and risks in relation to occupational health and safety.

For her part, Cristina Olloqui, Global Talent&Development UVESCO, a company that groups supermarkets and currently has 6,000 workers, explained the actions carried out in her company in terms of well-being, which basically focus on communication and training. Among these actions is the Strategic Master’s Degree in Well-being in healthy leadership, which is being carried out by approximately 500 company workers, and which aims to provide tools to improve resilience, obtain resources in terms of well-being, healthy habits, and also in competencies such as confidence, emotional intelligence, among others. Together with this action, they have also developed an online training platform with courses to meet job demands, train professionals, reduce fear and uncertainty, all of them aimed at promoting a healthier environment.

Mercedes Sanchis, Head of Innovation – Occupational Safety and Health Promotion IBV has explained one of the projects, developed by the institute, referring to the adaptation of jobs with a gender perspective, an action that she considers “important to guarantee equal opportunities with guarantees from the point of view of safety and health at work”. On this issue, he stressed that “ergonomics is a small part, there are many others that must be worked on, and in fact it is already being done, such as psychosocial risks or exposure to carcinogens, which in some cases are not They affect men and women equally.

Regarding the actions promoted within the framework of new technologies, he stated that “they have not come to replace people, but rather to carry out tasks that provide less added value in order to focus attention on other more important tasks”. Likewise, he has referred to what AI can do for OSH professionals, in tasks such as the coding of postures for the quantification of ergonomic risk levels, so that people can think about how to reduce said risks.

Finally, he has addressed the issue of exoskeletons, of which he has pointed out that “they should be seen as an element for improving comfort, but not to reduce the level of ergonomic risk in jobs.” The positions must have tolerable ergonomic risks, although it is true that the exo can help in cases where workers have a loss of capacity due to previous injury, for example”.

Mª Gema Martínez, Santa Lucía health and well-being technician, a company with nearly 8,500 workers, pointed out that the Santalucía Group and the Agency Network aim to improve global well-being. “We are committed to approaching well-being in a holistic way, and therefore, implementing tools with a comprehensive approach, which allows working on well-being in all its aspects, adapted to individual needs”.

“In accordance with this criterion, and taking as an example the theme of the “no more loads” campaign, we have launched actions such as our “0 Injury” program that addresses the physical load in the manual handling of loads, and given the evident relationship of the physical burden with the emotional burden and our global health, we work with the same intensity on initiatives such as “At your side”, an emotional management program, or “Agenda Bienestar”, a tool that encompasses all our initiatives related to health integral”.

Pablo Esteban, Coordinator of the Technical Offices of Occupational Health of UGT-PV, has spoken in his presentation of the project, carried out with the chambermaids, whose tasks are strict, with forced postures, repetitive movements and loads, which affect health physical and mental, which has motivated the creation of a Good Practices Guide. This publication identifies proper postures and tools to help you perform your job in a healthy way and prevent injuries. Esteban has highlighted that the videos generated from this guide have had a great impact with more than 300,000 visits on the network.

In her speech, she also addressed the return to work after prolonged absences and highlighted that, for example, in the case of breast cancer, only 56% of female workers return to their jobs and 34% even lose their jobs. “We must improve these figures, since it is a complex issue, and for this we must all work in the same direction and in a coordinated manner.”

Germán Monreal, Asepeyo consultant, in his presentation, stressed that “prevention must be integrated into policies aimed at guaranteeing the health of workers, including well-being”.

In the mutual, what we do is help, advise, raise awareness, give support to the sectors, to the companies, to improve working conditions. In the ergonomic plan we have made it easier for them to test exoskeletons and in the case of psychosociology we have also carried out studies, analyzing the positions of greatest risk to detect and subsequently sensitize managers, guiding them on the correct conduct. In addition, we have carried out workshops on effective communication, detection of emotions and teamwork.

As a final presentation, the conference featured Isabel Ortega, SOLVAY Global Medical Coordinator, who underlined that “the purpose and culture of her company has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the focus has been on in the Human dimension, in People as a key pillar for Business and Planetary Sustainability. It is necessary to go beyond health, promoting a positive culture, improving the lives of people at work from a holistic view”.

Ortega has pointed out that in his company they use “solid and validated scientific models of Positive Organizational Psychology, such as the Employment Demand-Resource Model and the HERO Model (Healthy and Resilient Organization). “With the focus on People, we contribute to developing Well-being and Healthy Employees (Engagement, Trust, Resilience, Health), thanks to Healthy Organizational Resources, Healthy Organizational Practices, which give rise to Healthy Organizational Results (Performance inside and outside role, Commitment, Customer satisfaction, Excellence). To do this, the company has 3 pillars: Governance, Better Life at work Observatory and Positive Actions, focused on physical well-being, mental and social well-being and financial well-being”.

If you want to see the webinar “Put the focus on well-being, no more burdens” click on the following link