League 1 | Yoshimar Yotún, Rodrigo Vilca and Andy Polo: the comebacks that rocked the final day of the Peruvian soccer transfer market | University of Sports | Sporting Crystal | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Controversies, surprises, joys, annoyances and more. Many feelings were found this March 7 and 8 in the closure of the League 1 transfer market. Especially, Sporting Crystal and academic They experienced two quite intense days with the hiring of renowned footballers at the last minute. While the Rimenses finalized the long-awaited return of Yoshimar Yotunthe meringues did the same with Andy Polo and Rodrigo Vilca. This, without a doubt, will give a lot to talk about in the coming days.

Yoshimar Yotun He had been undecided for a long time. Since December 2021, when he left Cruz Azul and became a free agent, the national midfielder was looking for a new team to welcome him. Offers were not lacking, but he made the decision that his heart indicated.

Although ‘Yoshi’ had the chance to continue playing abroad, he finally decided to return to Peruvian soccer. Days before he had received an interesting proposal from Alianza Lima, but the 31-year-old midfielder preferred to return after eight years to Sporting Cristal, a club with which he has already won two national titles. With Rimenses, he reached an agreement until the Apertura Tournament and the group stage of the Copa Libertadores are over.

In this way, Yotún will become the most valued footballer in Liga 1 2022 and will displace Cristian Benavente, Alianza Lima’s reinforcement in this transfer market. According to the transfermarkt portal, the current price of ‘Yoshi’ is 2.5 million euros, which is why it exceeds ‘Chaval”s million.

Yoshimar Yotún already knows what it means to be champion with Sporting Cristal | Photo: GEC

But not only he will be above Benavente on that issue. Andy Polo will be the second best-priced player in Peruvian football with 2 million euros, after agreeing on his return with Universitario de Deportes which will officially announce it these days.

Polo’s signing did cause quite a bit of controversy, and with good reason. yes It happens that, on the eve of the commemorative date of Women’s Day, the doors of the Monumental were opened for the 27-year-old winger, who a month ago was fired from the Portland Timbers after allegations of mistreatment of his ex-partner.

The mere fact of hiring a player with serious legal accusations and, even worse at this time, has caused quite a bit of outrage in the football environment. However, from the cream administration they considered that the return after almost six years of Polo, protagonist in the conquest of the 2016 Apertura, will be beneficial in sporting terms.

Andy Polo returns to Universitario after almost six years | Photo: GEC

Last but not least, Rodrigo Vilca It also hits the return to Peruvian soccer. His talent was discovered at Deportivo Municipal, where he made his professional debut in 2018 and stayed until 2020. His great potential allowed him to sign for Newcastle with a contract until 2024, but the ‘U’ reached an agreement with the English club to have the player’s services on loan.

Now, the cream club is speeding up all the procedures to be able to register the 22-year-old driver as soon as possible. Rodrigo Vilcameanwhile, is waiting for what happens with his card in the next few hours and is ready to repower himself in Peruvian soccer with the aim of having more opportunities abroad.

Rodrigo Vilca began his professional career at Deportivo Municipal | Photo: GEC

Those two signings of the ‘U’ will represent an important support in the rest of the 2022 season. And it is that, after the severe injury that Luis Urruti has suffered in his left knee, who will be absent for no less than six months, the signings of Andy Polo and Rodrigo Vilca will help cover the absence of the Uruguayan footballer, transcendental in the coach’s scheme Alvaro Gutierrez.

