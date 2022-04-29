League beats Defense and Justice

League from Quito scored three points in Argentine territory. The albos won 1-2 to Defending Y Justicethis Thursday, April 28, 2022, by the CONMEBOL South American.

With doublet from Alexander Alvarado at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium, Liga achieved its second triumph in Argentine territory for South American. The first was against Vélez Sarsfield in the semifinals of the 2011 edition.

The ‘Halcón’ started the game better and tried to get ahead on the scoreboard, however, they had in front a Wall in it white arch. Gonzalo Falcón made three key saves in the first half.

Alexander Alvarado yelled the first goal of the game at minute 55. The white player was attentive to a Shooting by Ezequiel Piovi who went straight to his feet and defined with a right hand very close to the goal.

The goal improved momentarily a Leaguewho had options to increase the advantage with a header from Tomas Molina, who left near the goal.

During the second time It was fundamental the performance of goalkeeper Falcon who finished the game with ten saves.

Lucas Albertango tied the match at minute 82, on a corner kick. The ball bounced in your hand and on the rebound Shooting a goal.

Five minutes after tie, League was put on advantage again. Alvarado took advantage of a rebound of the goalkeeper Y Shooting without thinking, sealing the 1-2. The Ecuadorian reached his fourth goal in South America with League and the eighth point on the season.

🔥🇪🇨 Great win for Liga de Quito away from home! The Ecuadorian team won the duel of CONMEBOL champions #South American and reached the top of Group F. ⚽ @ClubDefensayJus 1-2 @LDU_Official#TheGreatConquest pic.twitter.com/i51b5ZRrG9 – South American CONMEBOL (@Sudamericana) April 29, 2022

League from Quito is second in Group F with six points, ahead of him this Atletico Goianense with the same score.

This Sunday, May 1, Liga will visit Independiente del Valle for LigaPro, while next Wednesday, May 4, it will face Antofagasta in Chila.



