League of Legends’ Arcane confirms release for the second time: be patient

2023-11-09

Arcaneone of the most successful animated series produced by Netflix, and which is based on League of LegendsHe confirmed, through his social networks, that we will be able to enjoy his second time in advance.

As shared on its official channels, this new time will be available on Netflix in November 2024, exactly one year after this confirmation date, so it would have been the same for a long time.

The first time Arcane It was released in November 2021, so it is logical that there is great expectation and impatience among some of the fans regarding this second time around.