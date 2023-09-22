League of Legends Briar nerfs loom as newcomer finds its place

League of Legends Heather Nerfs They come with the next set of League of Legends patch notes. The rampaging, unruly jungler has been struggling to find her footing since her recent arrival, but it seems like a series of upgrades and players learning her toolset have combined to push her to an above-average win rate. As such, developer Riot Games is bringing out the nerf hammer with its next LoL update to tone it down.

Briar’s arrival in League of Legends caused less of a stir than expected, with the cute but terrifying vampire rivaling the famous Yuumi for League’s worst win rate at launch. However, Briar’s emergency buffs implemented by Riot have helped her adapt to the meta, putting her in a much better position as players adjust to playing the latest addition to the MOBA game.

Riot’s lead champion designer, August ‘August’ Browning, says the champion has “up to a 51% win rate in normal and high MMR,” meaning there’s no need to worry about Briar anymore. In fact, some aspects of his team will be touched upon again to prevent his rise from continuing much higher as players become even more adept at his skill set.

The team is “targeting how high their healing can go with some items,” August explains, “especially against monsters and minions.” As such, the increased damage that the ‘Snack Attack’ portion of his W deals to minions and monsters is being halved, and the health ratio is now capped at a lower maximum of the target’s health, which will reduce your overall damage against those creatures. . His bite healing is also reduced and his attack speed gain per level is reduced by touch.

Changes to League of Legends Briar – September 21, 2023

Here are the League of Legends Briar changes announced by Riot’s August Browning on Thursday, September 21, 2023, which are planned to be implemented with the next set of League of Legends patch notes:

Statistics

Attack speed per level: 2.5% -> 2.3%

W – Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack

Bite: Increased damage against minions/monsters: 20% -> 10%

Bite: Max Execution vs. Minions/Monsters: 500 -> 400

Bite – healing: 35-65% -> 36-60%

Keep an eye on our League of Legends tier list to see how these changes affect Briar’s ranking when they roll out, and find out how League of Legends ranking changes will shorten your climb in future seasons.