Toxisches Verhalten is a big problem in League of Legends. In the rest of the Community he is the leader of the gang and the team, the team members also respect his behavior. Riot versucht vieles, um das PROblem in den Griff zu bekommen – und schreckt dabei auch nicht davor zurück, gut gemeinte new Features wieder aus dem Spiel zu patchen, wenn diese zweckentfremdet werden.

League of Legends: The LoL community has a variety of features. Vieles hangt mit toxic Verhalten im Spiel zusammen. | © Riot Games

Riot Games aims to fight toxics in League of Legends. Would you like it too? Nowadays it is true that a large part of the LoL community, that only genius players, ohne dabei stand in einen Strudel aus Hass, Respektlosigkeit und Negativität zu werden.

Jetzt hat Riots Chris Auberaun, Product Lead at LoL Summoner’s Rift Team, weitere Maßnahmen angekündigt, um der Lage Herr zu werden. This series includes a number of features, starting with season 13 in Spiel gekommen ist und somit relativ neu ist.

League of Legends: Riot-Entwickler stellt Schritte gegen toxics Verhalten vor

Finally, League of Legends patch 13.19 is live and the meta response is in focus. This is how the League of Legends World Championship is launched in October. From now on we will have all the details, as well as the Champions, Items and Systems that are already available.

In addition to the absences of Champions und Co., others are also absent: Riot agent Chris “Auberaun” Roberts gab on Twitter bekannt, ass the “Bait-Ping” with LoL Patch 13.19 aus dem Spiel verschwinden wird. Stattdessen soll ein other Ping seinen Platz einnehmen.

Toxische Spieler finden immer einen Weg: Die Zweckentfremdung des “Bait-Pings”

This Ping-Wheel is available in the pre-season of 2023. Schon wenig später wurde der “Bait-Ping”, here night in ursprünglichen Form, zweckentfremdet. | © Riot Games

Once again, Riot Games im Laufe der Jahre ins Spiel gebracht hat, waren und sind gut gemeint. This is not only the case, which is why toxic Verhalten richten. The new Pings zum Beispiel, die mit der Pre-Season 2023 ins Spiel kamen, waren eine tolle Änderung, der also jetzt night viel Potenzial steckt.

Indeed, in an online game schnelllebigen wie LoL effektiv zu kommunizieren, ist a gute Sache. Manche der neuen Pings werden aberden zu wenig genutzt, während andere schon früh vollkommen zweckentfremdet wurden.

Dazu also zählt der “Bait Ping”. Again, from the new ping wheel in the wargame, where these signals do not work, the gear on the lock becomes locked, when the missing teammates click, meaning that a hit will never go away. The Pings symbol can once be seen in Galgenschlaufe.

Also the Ping symbol, one Köder fürs Fliegenfischen erinnern sollte, konnte es nicht wiedergutmachen – ihr seht schon: Toxische Spieler finden immer einen Weg.

More ping adjustments for LoL patch 13.19 implemented

The “Bait Ping” does not include any tools, as it includes Patch in the game. Laut Riot Auberaun werden auch die Scoreboard-Pings überarbeitet.

On 13.19 we will see Scoreboard Pings only one more time for the same machine, so the 6x “Kha’zix – Alive” Pings will not be available for further information in the team camera. The Ping function for Verbündetes will remain activated, so Cooldowns von Ults and Gegenständen der Verbündeten cannot now be generated.

Damit hat bestimmt jeder von uns schon einmal Erfahrungen gemacht. In the first Team Kollege, you will see Ping spam. Also from the handelt there is a Spielmechanik, die derart zweckentfremdet wurde, fromss mittlerweile jeder weiß, fromss is sich bei einem “Kha’Zix – Alive” Ping in der Regel No um einen freundlichen Hinweis handelt.

LoL-Entwickler und der Kampf gegen toxicsche Trolle – sinnvolle Änderungen?

Anzeige ist raus: Was ist der effektivste Weg, um Flamern das Handwerk zu legen? | © Riot Games

This is also the second largest game, with the Entwickler from Riot Games and many Spieler unternehmen toxic wollen. Also once again: Gut gemeint – aber sind diese Änderungen überhaupt sinnvoll, geschweige denn effektiv?

Unserer Meinung nach wirken diese Maßnahmen nicht an der Wurzel allen Übels. The zeigt allein schon die Tatsache, dass gut gemeinte Spielmechaniken wie der “Bait Ping” oder die Ping-Mechanik como Ganzes, durch Trolle und toxicsche Spieler missbraucht wurde.

This Problem is one of the Spieler’s Mentalities, and so on, this Problem is the result of the Entfernen of the Spielmechaniken. Schränkt Riot das Pingen ein, so werden diese hasserfüllten Zocker sicher schnell einen anderen Weg finden, ihre Cameraden zu beautiful.

Die beste Maßnahme gegen toxicsches Verhalten könnt immer noch ihr selbst vornehmen: Schaltet einfach euren In-Game-Chat ganz aus. So redet jeder toxic Troll directly get a wand. And even if the Pings are not built, they dann deaktiviert ihr auch die. Now it’s just in the Hand!