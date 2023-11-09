League of Legends has updated this campaign and it’s not only better, it’s more fun

Riot Games has changed its different scenarios, in addition to some passives, so that Janna feels much better in Summoner’s Rift

The latest League of Legends games have been abandoned in just a few weeks. Between her, Morgana’s resurgence in the jungle and the updates of Brand, who could turn towards the lower car with great force. Both have shown quite a bit of strength, although there is one champion that has always caught my attention: Janna.

Much forgotten in different places, this support always characterized by offering tools of disengage with a lot of potential. For many, andis the mayor worktop of the commit hard and one of the characters with a mayor peel from Riot Games’ MOBA. It weighs on him, he is in the second level, being vastly surpassed in it. selection rate for up to 23 samples.

Janna has less AD in basic attacks, but…

Nevertheless, It seems that Riot Games does not like this situationand that’s why they decided to give it a strong powerful enough to donate to half. Below we can see in the notes for song 13.22, the Storm’s Fury now has a greater attack range and more mana, among other things.





Basic statistics Passive Q – Storm W – Zephyr E – Eye of the storm Attack range: 500 ⇒ 550. Removed Janna does not improve her movement speed when targeting other players. Mana cost 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 90/95/100/105/110. Enrichment 12 ⇒ 9/8.5/8/7.5/7. Enrichment 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12. basic man: 350 ⇒ 360. novelty Janna and W’s basic attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 20/25/30/35% (1/6/11/16) of their bonus movement speed. Enrichment 12 ⇒ 14. manna 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70. manna 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 70/75/80/85/90. man growth: 64 ⇒ 50. Minimum damage60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP) ⇒ 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP) damage 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP) ⇒ 55/90/125/160/195 (+60% AP) (+ bonus power damage) Shield 75/100/125/150/175 (+55% AP) ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP) Growth of life: 84 ⇒ 90. Maximum additional data 45/60/75/90/105 (+30% AP) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP). Slow motion duration 3s ⇒ 2s. Shield Duration 5s ⇒ 4s. Armor Growth: 5 ⇒ 4.5. novelty Cefiro’s passive movement speed is not disabled during cooldown. Removed The shield no longer turns. Damage of that basic: 52 ⇒ 47. Removed Janna does not gain healing power or protect you during opponent control. Accident damage growth: 3 ⇒ 2.5. novelty Reduces remaining deceleration and airflow by 20%. Once again by spell. Delivery preparation time: 22% ⇒ 20%.

So not all of their stats have improved, but most have. For example, you will now gain less hand and armor with each level. In return, it will be much better to punish the opponent with basic attacks, but not only will they tend to have a greater range, but their animation will also be faster. In the AD plane it will be less, as in growth in this sense, but it will be possible to attack more frequently.

Consequently, they wanted to be able to do so.the ability to punish little by little over a wide area, so it should be much easier to interact with enemies. In fact, this is Riot’s intention: “We mainly want to transform her, making her a less interactive champion who tries to attack certain tornadoes and reacts with her shields to a bullet by focusing on continuously launching Cefiro and auto-attacking her.”

…now has bonus magic damage on each of them.

We can check this in detail. changes that have been included in your grades. The most important thing of all is that they have completely modified the passive version. Now, in addition to increasing the player’s speed when approaching an ally, they will now have additional magic damage with their basic attacks and the bonus movement speed function.

Because of this, they’ve made a ton of tweaks to their active abilities, so they truly feel like a different league. now that you can Take additional damage based on your movement speed.Builds that prioritize bots to be able to punish more in the laning phase will be a real death penalty for your rivals.

That is why they have adjusted the ratios, CDR, statistics, etc. both the Q and the W and the E. Let the general change also be if it feels quite positive and, try it on some occasions, Yes, it was much more fun.. Where to roll random Q for poke and playing reactively, which could be more offensive, I loved that.

