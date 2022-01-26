League of Legends: lawsuit against a Vietnam studio for copying Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games accusation Imba Network of having copied game content and also some aspects of the imagery of League of Legends: Teamfight Tactics. This was reported by Reuters, which let it be known that the game on which Riot points the finger is called I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight. Riot is asking $ 150,000 for each case of copyright infringement and the cessation of the sale of the aforementioned game.

The Vietnamese developer has denied having copied Riot’s game, although the American house has shown some seemingly irrefutable comparisons between the cards of the proceeding. In addition to the game contents, Imba would also have drawn heavily from the lore of League: for example, there are names such as Dinger against theHeimerdinger of League of Legends, Teemo instead of Tomee And You instead of Vy. Even some skills and icons of I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight would be the result of a copy / paste work compared to LoL.

I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight has a slightly different gameplay layout than League of Legends, and more similar to the latter’s spin-off, Teamfight Tactics, of which it also recalls the name. This is a new League of Legends game mode in which eight players they face off in duels 1 against 1 until only one remains in play. More details here.

Riot Games was also involved in a lawsuit over a sexual harassment case within the studio. After closing an internal investigation last year, in January it agreed on a deal on the basis of close to $ 100 million to close the proceeding.

