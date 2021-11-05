League of Legends on the eSport side has not yet earned a cent – Nerd4.life

Tech

League of Legends on the eSport side has not yet earned a cent

League of Legends is a colossal and very successful title, but on the side of eSport has not yet earned a penny. To say it was Riot Games itself, by the voice of its head of the eSports sector John Needham, who touched on the subject in an interview with the Washington Post.

Basically, the League of Legends esports scene never produced profits, despite being the busiest in the world of video games and has been active for a decade. According to Needham, however, profits are not the main focus of the pro league behind the game and the competitive scene as a whole. Riot Games mainly aims to make the system profitable for sponsors, teams and professional players, so as to keep everything attractive and sustainable.

Needham: “We like to think of ourselves as the future of sport. This is what we are building. If we can’t make esports a great business for sponsors and teams, we’re not going anywhere. We are trying to figure out how to make the whole ecosystem profitable.

Of course, it comes to mind that if even League of Legends can’t make a profit, what other esports game can do it?

