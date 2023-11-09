League of Legends released as HEARTSTEEL skins

Riot Games covers this second season (23) with the launch of the new Heartsteel skins for six League of Legends players. Already, the revelation or launch of Marco by the first LoL boy band, accompanied by his music “Paranoia”, following the trend of the band K/DA.

Are camps happy with the new Heartsteel skins in LoL?

HEARTSTEEL in League of Legends has six different camps, as Yone is the first to receive and will not only receive a conventional version, but also a second Prestige version. The players who will have the privilege of showing off their new Heartsteel skins and let’s start with the same band:

■ Ezreal

■ Week

■ K’Sante

■ Aphelios

■ Kayn (Lendária)

■ Yone (Conventional and Prestige)

The skins now available in the game will be released starting with patch 13.22.

Price of the new Heartsteel skins

Heartsteel skin values ​​vary, priced at 1350 RP. However, Skin Kayn HEARTSTEEL will have 1820 RP in its current tier. The Prestige Yone HEARTSTEEL skin contains 2,000 emblems from the Worlds 2023 event.

In direct conversation, 1350 RP skins cost R$ 34.90 on average, while 1380 RP skins will cost approximately R$ 56.70.

Skin art details.

Riot uses a single board to create the art for Heartsteel skins, keeping all the characters in their images, alternating only the ones on top. Confidence in prison below:

O HEARTSTEEL is a group of dynamic adventurers who express their individuality and creativity without bowing to conventional masters. Your mission is to walk the path to success by following your own successes. The group’s personality is inspired by modern music groups, resulting in a unique identity that promises to win the hearts of LoL players.

Collect videos as in-game skins:

