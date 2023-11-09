League of Legends: the best Bot Laners

Reflexes Season 13 brings with it a strong and impactful bot lane meta in League of Legends, making it one of the best carry positions in the game.

Trinity Force is currently the best build option for champions in the bot lane, and the lethality builds prove to be solid as well.

Champions like Jinx, Miss Fortune, and Ashe are viable and have their own strengths and weaknesses in the bot lane meta.





He League of Legends The community has long argued about the impact and strength of the bot lane, with many feeling that the role lacks agency in the current state of the game. However, the Season 13 bot lane meta has been littered with overpowered builds like the notoriously lethal Caitlyn and the oppressive AP Kai’sa, arguably making the bot lane currently one of the best carry positions, eclipsing even to the center lane.

RELATED: The Best MOBAs of All Time

Currently, Trinity Force appears to be the best build option in the bot lane, putting champions who are viable to build it at the top of the meta. Additionally, the lethality builds centered around building Youmuu’s Ghostblade also seem to be strong. However, while some crit-creating champions remain reliable picks, like Jinx, many simply can’t compete with the Tri-Force meta. This article covers bot lane champions in League of Legends‘Patch 13.21.





7 Jinx

The loose cannon

Arcane’s darling received a nerf in Patch 13.21, but remains a viable pick thanks to her brilliant scaling and fantastic passive, Get Excited! Jinx, who excels as a snowball in teamfights, needs a little help getting going, but once he does, he’s nearly unstoppable. As one of the few meta champions in the bot lane that deals critical damage, Jinx’s main build consists of Stormrazer and Galeforce.

Unfortunately for Jinx, she isn’t on par with the other meta champions due to her critical damage items being much inferior in her current state. Still, The Loose Cannon is able to take the game with just a little push from his teammates. To gain the upper hand, Jinx should ideally team up with a strong support like Nautilus, Braum, or Leona to help block an enemy while she boosts his attack speed with Pow-Pow and Lethal Tempo.

6 Jhin

The virtuous

Jhin is one of the two champions still consistently using Youmuu’s Ghostblade in patch 13.21. While his early damage isn’t as powerful as most bot lanes, Jhin’s late-game scaling makes him a threat in the Rift. Youmuu’s active Wraith Step, along with Jhin’s passive Whisper, gives her incredible movement speed in fights, allowing her to easily attack opponents, taking them down with her utility spells before taking them out with her fourth shot.

RELATED: Best League Of Legends Skins

Most Jhin players opt to bring Youmuu’s Ghostblade into Boots of Swiftness for that incredible mobility, and then use The Collector to execute opponents more quickly with Jhin’s fourth shot. Good lane partners to support Jhin and help him scale the game faster are artillery mages like Vel’koz and Xerath, or high damage supports like Senna, Zyra, and Swain.

5 Twitch

The plague rat

Twitch On-hit is back in the meta, with The Plague Rat running Blade Of The Ruined King as the first item in Runaan’s Hurricane. These two items, when applied to his Spray and Pray ult, destroy Twitch’s opponents during teamfights. Using Twitch’s Q, Ambush, players have had the most success this patch flanking the enemy team before destroying them with a barrage of poison.

While not as versatile a pick as some of the other champions listed, Twitch has a favorable win rate compared to some of the other meta champions, such as Jinx, Jhin, and even Ezreal. Twitch is also the perfect champion to pick from immobile team comps due to the slowness of his W, Venom Cask, along with the crushing damage of his ultimate. These two skills used in combination with his flanking tactics are a sure way to ensure victory.

4 miss fortune

The bounty hunter

The Fall of Lethality Caitlyn saw the rise of Miss Fortune, snatching the title of best Lethality ADC in Patch 13.21. Incorporating Youmuu’s Ghostblade into The Collector, Miss Fortune’s basic attacks and her Q, Double Up, destroy squishy opponents with ease, making her ideal for skirmishing enemy ADCs. Double Up is also an oppressive push ability in lane and is useful for threatening the enemy from their own backline.

RELATED: The best games to play if you love DOTA 2

Double Up is a two-part ability that applies a second shot of damage to an enemy, prioritizing champions, behind the first target. If the main opponent is killed by Double Up, the second part deals tons of additional damage. Miss Fortune’s ult, Bullet Time, is a fantastic teamfighting ult that deals massive damage to opponents and often takes out enemy ADCs, soft supports, and mid laners in seconds, which makes her a great team fighting champion.

3 Ezreal

The prodigal explorer

Ezreal has been a pioneer and avid user of Trinity Force for several seasons, building the item before it became popular in Season 13. His Q ability, Mystic Shot, uses Tri-Force’s passive extremely well, allowing him Allows you to safely destroy enemies from afar. . Combined with his W spell, Essence Flux, which marks a target and increases the damage of Ezreal’s next attack or basic ability, Ezreal is a monster that exploits his opponents.

On top of this, Ezreal is one of the safest bot laners in the game due to his flicker, Arcane Shift, which makes him incredibly difficult to catch in teamfights. Using Arcane Shift to reposition himself to safety in fights, Ezreal performs best when paired with other artillery champions like Lux and Xerath, as he doesn’t rely on their support as much for safety as other ADCs.

2 ash

The frozen archer

In Season 5, Ashe saw massive changes to her team that turned her from a weak archer into a deadly ice queen. These changes have since made Ashe a reliable champion across the ever-changing meta. In Season 13, Ashe reclaimed her throne as one of the best ADCs in the game, happily finding her place among the preseason item changes while many others fell.

RELATED: League Of Legends: The Most Freshman Friendly Champions, Ranked

In Patch 13.21, Ashe continues to dominate the bot lane with a flurry of Ice Arrows, thanks to her predominant core build of Kraken’s Slayer in Trinity Force. With huge pick potential in her ult, Enchanted Crystal Arrow, and an incredible auto-peel from her passive, Frost Shot, Ashe remains one of the best options in the Season 13 meta.

1 Vayne

The night hunter

Vayne entered the meta this patch with a new build that prioritizes a Statikk Shiv, or Stormrazer, that launches into Trinity Force. This build gives Vayne extremely powerful burst power, causing his first attack to deal massive damage and quickly tear apart high-priority opponents. On top of this, with a built-in three-hit max health true damage passive on her W, Silver Bolts, Vayne is thriving in the current tanking meta.

With strong auto-peel and invisibility on her R, Final Hour, Vayne is an elusive champion and can easily outmatch and defeat her opponents, including assassins. While The Night Hunter’s kit is relatively simple on paper, in the hands of a highly skilled player, she is a force to be reckoned with.

League of Legends Platform(s) PC, macOS Released October 27, 2009 Developers riot games Genders) MOBA Multiplayer Online multiplayer

MORE: New League Of Legends game leaked for PS5