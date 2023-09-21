League of Legends will introduce new medications to combat toxicity and one of them will affect those who play ranked games

The new changes will come into effect with the parking ticket at 1:19 p.m.

September 21, 2023, 2:24 p.m.

Something that has always been criticized in League of Legends the toxic players song who come to play the popular MOBA from Riot Games. Unfortunately, it is more common than it seems to come across someone who insults you in the game chat, shows a negative attitude or directly commits suicide in such a way that it bothers their own team.

The company has always tried to find ways to eradicate this type of behavior, although it has not been able to stop it completely. However, the next installment of the game, version 13.19, will introduce a very important update that will aim to prevent these types of players from harassing those who prefer to play in a more peaceful way.

All players who participate in a ranked match and engage in toxic behavior will be penalized. This will imply that You will never be able to play a game like this again. Wait until they know that their behavior has improved, which will force them to play what are called recovery games, such as ARAM, round games, or blindfold games.





In case of better behavior, you will be given the opportunity to compete in qualifying matches. This also ensures that you will not be able to abandon matches, leave the person alone without doing anything, play badly or continue insulting teammates or opponents through chat. A medicine that will take effect starting September 28so that in one day we will discover if it is really effective.

Furthermore, this is not the only change that Riot Games has thought about. Last year, with the beginning of the new era, a new line of warnings was added, with new types of signals with their own meaning, among those who come across a hook or ring whose real function is to warn that someone is going to do something. . In this regard, they use it to fight against their rivals, but many people use it to tell them that they are happy.

A week later the design was slightly modified because the company was convinced that these situations would be avoided, although there would be no effect. It’s because this is the same way you will look next week. if this symbol is removed completely, to avoid confusion and otherwise it can be used inappropriately. Of course, this element will not remain vacant forever, as it will soon be replaced by a new sign, which at the moment has not been indicated what it will look like.

In VidaExtra | From the journey to never stop walking anywhere: those League of Legends champions who have given me so much joy

In VidaExtra | I completely refused to listen to League of Legends’ Summoner’s Rift and now there were fewer missing with the latest big change to ARAM

In VidaExtra | Arena mode, if perfect, is the best League of Legends has seen in recent years. A much needed breath of fresh air