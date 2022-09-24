League of Nations: Portugal wins in Rep. Czech 4-0 to take the lead ahead of Spain – 2022-09-24 at 23:30



The joy of Diogo Dalot (g), author of a double for Portugal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, against the Czech Republic, in the League of Nations, on September 24, 2022 in Prague (AFP / Michal Cizek)

Portugal corrected the Czech Republic 4-0 and took the lead in Group B, thanks in particular to Diogo Dalot, double scorer on Saturday in Prague during the penultimate day of the League of Nations.

The Manchester United side opened the scoring after an action he had initiated himself (1-0, 33rd) before Bruno Fernandes, his teammate at the Red Devils, made the break just before the break ( 2-0, 45th+2). In the second half, Diogo Dalot offered himself a double (3-0, 52nd) and Diogo Jota completed the Portuguese ride (4-0, 82nd).

After thirty minutes of play, the Seleçao gained momentum. Diogo Dalot launched a breakthrough into the Czech half before relying on Bruno Fernandes who crossed into the box. Well placed, Rafael Leão put back for Dalot who victoriously took the ball back from the penalty spot (1-0, 33rd).

The 2016 European champions gave themselves a breath of fresh air when, from the left side, Mario Rui sent a cross to the heart of the Czech area that Bruno Fernandes pushed well into the back of the net (2-0, 45th + 2 ).

For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo, another Mancunian, did not seem in a great evening on the occasion of his 190th selection. Hit in the nose in the 13th minute, ‘CR7’ then completely missed the ball by missing the ball when Bruno Fernandes had served him perfectly back up to the penalty spot (24th). The 37-year-old striker then missed his volley after a center from Fernandes (39th).

Worse, the five-time Ballon d’Or caused a penalty when, protecting his face from a Czech corner, the ball hit his hand, the referee relying on the VAR to validate the sanction.

But the error of the Portuguese captain was ultimately inconsequential since Patrik Schick sent his shot well above the Portuguese cages (45th + 6).

In the second half, Portugal drove home the point from their first chance. Staying at the forefront, Diogo Dalot inherited a full axis ball a few meters from the entrance to the surface. He then fired a wrapped shot from the left which left no chance for Tomas Vaclik (3-0, 52nd).

At the end of the game, on a corner, Cristiano Ronaldo rose higher than everyone else to deflect the ball towards the far post where Diogo Jota followed well and sealed the Portuguese correction with a header (4-0, 82nd).

At the end of this penultimate day, Portugal took the lead in Group B with 10 points, taking advantage of Spain’s home defeat against Switzerland (2-1) at the same time.

Tuesday, when receiving their Spanish neighbor for a shock at the top (8:45 p.m.) in Braga, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be able to settle for a draw to join the Final Four of the League of Nations.