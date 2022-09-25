League of Nations. When Aleksandar Mitrovic is on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane

It is not only in Fulham that Aleksandar Mitrovic makes his name resonate in the microphone of a speaker. With Serbia, the striker is just as successful as at club level.

Last year, the Serb is the one who set a new record in the Championship, with 43 goals in 44 days. The greatest goalscorer in the history of the English second division. The accession to the Premier League does not seem to upset the striker, who remained at Fulham, since he already has 6 goals in 7 games. The only difference for him is that this season he is in competition with Citizen Erling Haaland (11 goals in 7 matches).

A similar state of form with Serbia

It is also the Norwegian, who prevents Mitrovic from being the top scorer in League B of the League of Nations. Haaland overtakes him by one unit, with 6 goals against 5.

But with his hat-trick against Sweden this Saturday, the Serb is rather at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, with an impressive stat. Since 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic is the top European scorer in selection, tied with the Portuguese and the English, with a total of 38 achievements.

Even the international break does not slow down the striker of the moment. No doubt enough to allow Fulham to continue its good start to the season (6e Premier League)?