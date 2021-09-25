League of Super Pets, Dwayne Johnson will be Superman’s dog

The Rock is the first name on the voice cast list of the expected film expected in 2022

Krypto, Superman’s dog, will have the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson . The former American wrestler, now a global film star, is the first name chosen for the voice cast of “League of Super Pets” the animated film by Warner Bros starring the furry friends of the superheroes of the DC universe, arriving in the the next one goes up May 20, 2022 .

Fearsome, courageous, very tender and, above all, endowed with superpowers: animals will come into action in this new chapter dedicated to DC superheroes. “League of Super Pets” he says the adventures of Krypto , Superman’s dog, who along with Streaky the Supergatto he will be in charge of stopping the crime while his master Superman is on vacation.

For the two characters, who have already appeared on TV in other projects (Krypto had his own animated series in the mid-2000s on Cartoon Network), this is the film debut. As for the rest of the rumors, the studio has made it known that it is working on an A-list cast for the other two and four-legged characters.

The project of 2018

The animated project “DC League of Super Pets” was announced in mid-2018 and involves Jared Stern (who wrote “The LEGO Batman Movie”) as screenwriter and director with Sam Levine in the role of co-director. Johnson, as well as voice of Krypto, will also be one of the producers with his company Seven Bucks Productions along with Danny Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Also in the production are Stern and Patricia Hicks.