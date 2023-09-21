League players say switch to ping system won’t curb toxicity

League of Legends has announced that changes are coming to the game’s ping system to help curb toxicity, but players aren’t convinced the change will help anything.

League of Legends’ in-game ping system has been revamped for Season 13, adding new ways for players to quickly communicate with their teammates without typing in chat. However, after observing player behavior with the new system, Riot Games has decided to make some controversial changes to the system.

Article continues after ad.

League Product Lead Chris Roberts announced on September 20 that in Patch 13.19 Riot will make leaderboard pings for allies visible only to the player making them. This is supposed to prevent teammates from harassing each other in-game, such as repeatedly pinging to report that a teammate is alive after a bad play.

Article continues after ad.

Roberts also said that Riot is removing the bait because the way it was used was “unacceptable.” Reaction to the news has been overwhelmingly negative, not because of the changes themselves, but because players are not convinced that this will change behavior in the game.

Article continues after ad.

League Players Not Happy About Upcoming Ping Changes

Players around the league have made their opinions heard on social media, reposting Roberts’ initial announcement with their own comments.

“There is literally a button to mute pings. You are seriously deluding yourself if you think this will actually be a positive change,” said one user.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

“Don’t worry players, the game itself will still be extremely toxic and riddled with the worst dogs imaginable, as we refuse to police the game in any way. But now at least it won’t LOOK so bad to outsiders, if you’re playing… well, fuck you,” said another user.

Article continues after ad.

Article continues after ad.

On Reddit, the sentiment was largely the same, with users pointing out that this simply removes one of the many ways players can be toxic to each other in the game and, for them, doesn’t solve the real problem.

“They could also remove chat completely from the game and throw pings in the trash,” said one Reddit user.

Others even called for the introduction of in-game voice chat to eliminate toxicity through the ping system and in-game chat. Others reiterated that there is already a mute button in the game that players can use to stop harassment from specific teammates.

Article continues after ad.

Article continues after ad.

The new changes to the ping system will go into effect on September 27 when patch 13.19 hits live servers. Once available, players will be able to see for themselves whether these changes have improved their in-game experience.