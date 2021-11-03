League split between Bud Spencer and Maryl Streep. And Salvini prepares the programmatic assembly for the end of the year

I prefer Bud Spencer, says the Northern League player Claudio Borghi. While Meryl Streep, according to him, likes the circle of the left (sure sure?). And so in any case Borghi makes his (predictable) choice of field: he is with Captain Matteo Salvini, undermined by the critical reflections of Giancarlo Giorgetti. And the latter, in the book by Bruno Vespa (who is sipping surprises with gusto), had launched this dichotomy that now risks dividing the League.

Here’s what Giorgetti said: “Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same movie. And I don’t know what he decided …“. In western movies they punch, and Matteo Salvini is very good there. But then there are other genres, where Oscar-winning actors are needed. The mention of Meryl Streep is poisonous enough: in the screenplay there is now Mario Draghi, we are out of the orb barrel of western films. Another style is needed.

And Salvini, tired of Giorgetti’s pricks, calls the party’s general staff for tomorrow. And in that place will announce a programmatic assembly which will take place later this year. All party representatives will be involved: mayors, governors, parliamentarians, MEPs, government members. And there it will be understood if the League is one, the weight of Giorgetti will be assessed and the choice will also be made between Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep.

“But why does Giorgetti never say these things in party meetings?” Ask the men closest to Salvini, recalling how both in the federal council at the beginning of September and in the meeting of parliamentarians 15 days ago no one contested the line of secretary.