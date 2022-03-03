Leah Isadora, the second daughter of Marta Luisa of Norway and Ari Behn, new queen of TikTok

At 16 years old and daughter of Marta Luisa of Norway and the remembered Ari Behn, Leah Isadora will never be a princess. However, in addition to occupying the sixth in the line of succession to the Norwegian thronebehind her uncle Haakon, her cousins, Ingrid Alexandra and Sverre Magnus, her mother and her older sister Maud Angélica Behn, she has become a “queen” of social networks.

The granddaughter of Kings Harald and Sonia of Norway triumphs every day with her makeup tips and tricks, which she publishes both on Instagram (@leahhhbeauty), with almost 75,000 followers, and on TikTok (@notleahhhbeauty), where she practically reaches 125,000. In her videos, she too her mother, her sisters, and even Durek Verret sneak in from time to timealways following the instructions of the young influencer.

Among her images we have been able to see representing different characters, both real and fictional, with creative makeup. From the Grinch to Natalie Portman’s in The Black Swan, as well as various versions for a most terrifying and realistic Halloween.

He also dares with performances of some viral movies and songs, synchronizing different scenes and choruses with his gestures. She is also quite an artist when it comes to imitation.

For all this, Leah Isadora has been awarded as Best Beauty Influencer of the year in the Vixen Awards from Norway. A recognition that she has received with great enthusiasm and for which she claims to be fully moved. “It still doesn’t seem real to me,” she assured the same night that she was given the aforementioned award, last October.

The second daughter of Marta Luisa of Norway also just premiered on a red carpet. Specifically, it was earlier this year, at an event organized by Kylie Jenner for the cosmetics line that bears the name of the youngest of the Kardashian sisters.

“I don’t want to have a boring job”he recently assured on the television program Good Morning Norway. A decision that at the moment he is maintaining and that, it seems, he is knowing how to manage with great maturity and responsibility.