Leah McSweeney Reveals She’s Texting Rihanna About Her Pregnancy

The Real Housewives of New York Star Leah McSweeney opened up about her relationship with Rihanna and revealed the two text each other, particularly about the pregnancy. Leah, who was introduced as a housewife in Season 12, instantly rocked the cast and offered a fresh perspective and bold attitude. Although not everyone immediately liked the businesswoman, viewers connected with her about her vulnerability and willingness to push boundaries with older women, challenging their ideas about etiquette, fashion and manners. Leah notably clashed with fellow housewife Ramona Singer on several occasions, and many fans felt that Leah exposed Ramona’s callous and optimistic ways. Fans praised Leah for her openness about mental health and applauded her willingness to tackle heavy topics, from sex to race to mental health.

Besides being a housewife, Leah is a businesswoman. In 2004, Leah launched Married to the Mob, a line of streetwear clothing for women. After Leah successfully sued the NYPD, she used the money she earned from the case to start her business. The line has grown since its inception, with celebrities like Rihanna wearing Leah’s merchandise. In her personal life, Leah has a teenage daughter, Kier “Kiki” Marie, who has appeared on the show in the past. Leah shares her daughter with her former boyfriend, Rob Cristofaro. Leah describes Rob as her first love, and although she thought they would always be together, the couple broke up. However, they remain on an amicable basis in order to raise their daughter together.

The businesswoman and reality TV star has high-profile friends, including “It Girl” Julia Fox, and megastar and mogul Rihanna. Leah recently revealed that she and Rihanna were texting and sharing her experience of being pregnant. “I recently told her about the fact that at the end of my pregnancy I could barely sleep because you are so fat,” she said We Weekly. Although she shared her own personal pregnancy experience, Leah says she refrained from giving advice to Rihanna. “She doesn’t ask me for anything, so I’m not going to give her unsolicited advice,” she says.

Leah respects the power of women’s bodies and says no pregnant woman needs to be told what to do. She added that if she had any advice for the star, “It would be not listening to anyone because everyone has something to say about it.” She said she admires the strength women possess when it comes to giving birth, adding: “At the end of the day, women have been giving birth to babies and caring for them for millennia. We just do it. Leah certainly knows how to do a job, whether it’s motherhood, caring for housewives or running a business.

Although it is unclear whether Leah will return to The Real Housewives of New York, her dedicated fans hope she returns to their screens. In just two seasons of the show, Leah has gone up against Heather Thomson, Ramona Singer, and just about everyone but her best friend, Tinsely Mortimer. If she returns to the franchise, viewers can definitely expect more fireworks.

