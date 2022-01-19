(LEAK) An early story scoop in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A few copies of Legends Pokémon: Arceus are currently in circulation, and with them also the former leak about the game. One of these concerns the true origin of the protagonists.

Also this time the leak comes from the well-known Twitter profile of LEAKS Center. Apparently, the playable characters come from a ‘was future. Here is the post below:

Precisely, these are the protagonists of the games Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Lucas And Dawn, which come from the future and which in this game they will have 15 years. This means that in reality Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not be a prequel, but a sequel of fourth generation titles.

In the image we can see Lucinda struggling with theArceusphone, the mysterious object that will help us in the course of our adventure. Here is the text quoted in the dialogue:

This is probably your phone, but it has changed shape. Feel a strange power coming from it …

In the meantime, other leaks have been leaked about the game, involving a new “danger”, the method of evolution it’s a new gameplay element.

