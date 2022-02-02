leak confirmed, Contrast, Besiege and CrossfireX arrive in February

The leak on the Xbox Game Pass games of February has been confirmed by Microsoft, with the announcement of the new games arriving on Xbox consoles, PC and Mobile (via Cloud) for all subscribers to the service.

Contrast (Cloud and Console), Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, PC), Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, PC) and Besiege (Cloud, Console, PC), February 10 is the turn of Crossfire X (Xbox), Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, PC) Skul The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) and The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, PC) as they come out on February 14 ARK Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, PC) and Infernax (Cloud, Console, PC).

Starting from February 15, however, the following games leave Xbox Game Pass: Control (Cloud, Console, PC), Code Vein (Cloud, Console, PC), Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC), The Medium (Cloud, Console, PC), Project Winter (Cloud, Console, PC) and The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, PC).

A series of certainly rich news, considering that we are only talking about the games coming out in the first half of the month, later we will also discover the games arriving on Game Pass in the second half of February. For the moment, what do you think of the upcoming games? The lineup is certainly interesting and there is also a new game like Crossfire X on day one.