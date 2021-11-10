leak for big discounts on PS5, PS4 and PS Plus games!

While the PlayStation Store discounts on classic and retro titles continue, the first advances on the promotions scheduled for the Black Friday at Sony.

In fact, a leak seems to have again revealed in advance the plans of the videogame giant, apparently intent on proposing a wide selection of offers on the occasion of the Black Friday. From the details that emerged on the net, through the interesting images you find at the bottom, it seems that the beginning of Black Friday on the PlayStation Store is set for the next Friday 19th November. Since that date, the players PS5 And PS4 they should have several days to take advantage of the offers, indicated as expiring for the next one Monday 29 November.

Among the great games protagonists of the promotional campaign, the leak indicates Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart And Death Stranding: Definitive Edition, for PlayStation 5 users, and Ghost of Tsushima And Gran Turismo Sport, for PlayStation 4 users. In addition, there is an interesting promotion linked to the annual subscription a PlayStation Plus, on sale with a 33% discount, for a total of about 40 euros.

At the moment, of course, we remind you that the leak, as such, may not turn out to be accurate. Learn more about the Black Friday on PlayStation Store, we can not help but wait for official announcements directly from Sony.