leak for expansion, date and images

Photo of Kim Lee
5 hours ago

Ubisoft continues to have problems keeping secrets: with two days in advance of the official reveal event, set for Monday 13 December, a lot of details and images about the next big expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

According to information leaked by a Chinese online store, the next narrative expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be called Dawn of Ragnarok (The Dawn of Ragnarok) and will be released on March 10, 2022, a detail that seems to give strength to the information leaked a few days ago by the insider Tom Handerson, who spoke of a 40-hour God of War-style DLC.

The synopsis, translated in the best way from Chinese, talks aboutmost ambitious expansion in the history of the series, which will see Eivor involved in a great war between the Kingdoms that threatens the entire existence. The Viking will have to save his skin and that of his loved ones before everything is swallowed up by the wrath of the gods. The real highlight of the leak, however, is represented by the images, which can be viewed at this address, which offer a taste of the new settings and the tone of the expansion. Be aware that they may be removed at any moment, as they were shared without Ubisoft’s approval.

At the same time, the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size leaked details (already disappeared from the social network at the behest of the French house) on what appears to be another downloadable content, called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Twilight Pack, which includes two supernatural looking armor sets for the two protagonists and a flaming wolf as a companion. This package appears to be separate from the above expansion, but we have no official details on that. We give you an appointment at 18:00 on Monday 13 December for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveal event.

