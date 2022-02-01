leak for the new games of February, the campaign of Crossfire X arrives

New leak by Billbill-Kun, source of Dealabs who provided VGC with the preview list of the new free games arriving in February on Xbox Game Pass, the official announcement should arrive in the next few days, between Wednesday and Thursday.

List includes Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survival Edition (Deluxe version with DLC included), Dreamscaper, Skul The Hero Slayer, Contrast and: Telling Lies

Xbox Game Pass: February 2022 games

Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survival Edition

Dreamscaper

Infernax

Skul The Hero Slayer

Edge of Eternity

Besiege (Game Preview)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Contrast

Telling Lies

Among the unreported but safe games there is also Crossfire X developed in collaboration between Smilegate and Remedy. The game will be available from 10 February but only the first of the two single player campaigns, called Operation Catalyst, will arrive on Game Pass, while the other must be purchased separately.

February also promises an interesting month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox consoles, PC and mobile (via Cloud), those listed should also only be games arriving within the first half of the month, a second wave is expected in the second. mid February. Although real AAA games are missing, the offer is extremely varied and quantitatively significant, as is a pleasant habit for the Xbox Game Pass catalog.