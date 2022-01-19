Leak Legends Pokémon Arceus: a first look at the statistics and evolutions

The highly anticipated news on Pokémon Legends: Arceus are finally coming: let’s take a first look at the statistics screen monsters and the unprecedented way in which the evolutions.

Caution: the images and contents of this article may contain spoiler of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with images and information not officially released from Game Freak or Nintendo.

After yesterday evening we learned that the game was in the hands of the leakers, among the information released by the Twitter profile Legends Eevee this was spread curious screen a tutorial of the game:

From this screen you can see how the evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus they will not happen after the battle as usual. Instead, the Pokémon, once the necessary requirements are met, will be able to transform by selecting thespecial option in the bag menu. A godsend for all Trainers who wish not to evolve their creature prematurely, perhaps to make him learn special moves, making tools like the Pietrastante obsolete.

From the video released by PoryLeeksinstead, we can analyze the new statistics screen of the Pokémon, which confirms the first, already hypothesized, novelty: the removal of skills. In fact, if we exclude the unlikely eventuality that only Cyndaquil is without it, it is not present in the Pokémon information.

Notable change is the presence of the values ​​of height And weight in the information screen, making us assume that this data will have an importance in the new title, with significant changes within the same species. I return symbols of the circle, triangle, square, heart, star and rhombus useful for marking pocket creatures.

The moves screen

Of great importance to observe how, at level 7, Cyndaquil does not possess neither Fulmisguardo neither Smoke Wall, as usual. It is not known, however, whether this implies that the Pokémon’s learned moves were modified, or that some of these have been removed in toto, or even that the game is altogether without state moves.

Rapid attack, with the change of turns in the battle, in addition to inflicting the usual damage, increases the speed of action Pokémon, allowing it to perform multiple actions one after the other. Brazier remains the usual Fire Type move, with 40 Power and 100 Accuracy that can occasionally burn the opponent.

The statistics screen

On the statistical side, we observe a radical change. In fact, with perfect Individual Points and not considering the Base Points, at level 7 Cyndaquil would have statistics that vary between 13 and 16 points, with 24 HP: the values ​​reported on Pokémon Legends: Arceus are completely disproportionate, often going over 40 units.

We can say with certainty that the Natures will return in the new title: the Pokémon analyzed is indeed Sure, and as usual, his Attack has deteriorated and his Defense has improved. Instead, still shrouded in mystery are the numbers inside the circles, which we see vary between zero and two. Given their proximity to the Pokémon’s statistics, it is possible to hypothesize that they can replace or complement the Individual Points and Base Points within the title.