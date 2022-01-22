Leak Legends Pokémon Arceus: news on the evolutions of some creatures

New leaks regarding the imminent arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, after those concerning Dialga and Palkia and that too on the initial video in the game. In this case this leak is about the evolution of some monsters present in the game, as some in order to evolve will need special tools.

Among them we have Kleavor – Hisui’s evolution of Schyter – which in order to evolve will need the so-called Augurite Nera (in English Black Augurite). Then there is Ursaluna, which evolves from Ursaring thanks to the always use of a new object called Piece of peat (in English Peat Block). As regards Wyrdeer, it seems that in order to evolve it will be necessary to use a move 20 times said Psyshield Bash with quick technique. The same will apply in order to obtain Basculegion: in this case to obtain the shape with the red stripe you will have to use Wave Crash with rapid technique; instead for that with the blue stripe it will be necessary to use Wave Crash with powerful technique.

Finally, among the other novelties of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in this case concerning a move, there is the change of guy of the attack called Poison powder which will become of Grass and it will no longer be type Poison.