leak photos of the kiss in an elevator that would confirm infidelity to Johnny Depp in his own home

A new episode of the eternal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, marked by a trial, alleged infidelities and more. Now they came out images of the actress kissing with the model Cara Delevingne in an elevator of the building in which the couple used to live.

From the Popcorned Planet YouTube channel they broadcast a video with different images of the event. For now, There were no statements from those involved.

As soon as the photos were released, the comments on social networks exploded. is that time ago Versions circulated that Heard had a love trio with Delevingne and Elon Muskwho was supposedly her lover.

Although these images do not confirm the facts, they make up one more link in the chain of media rumors about the controversial couple that ended up on trial.

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of infidelity

The actor’s defense accused the actress of having cheated on the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean with Elon Musk, something that the tycoon flatly denied when consulted.

However, Depp’s lawyers assured that it was so and presented documentation to the Justice.

The story of infidelity is not just deception. Is that the accusation includes a sexual trio. In 2020, a rumor began to circulate that Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne had group sex in Johnny Depp’s penthouse.

This story was supported by Josh Drewthe actor’s neighbor, and Trinity Corrine Espaza, from the building’s concierge.





