Leak reveal 2 important Pokémon in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

The leaks on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl keep coming, and there are big confirmations about the presence of some important Pokémon.

In the game, in fact, unlike the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, it will be possible to obtain two mysterious Pokémon: Mew and Jirachi.

The video test comes directly from the leaker who in the last few hours, with a copy in hand, has released several gameplay videos. For Mew, it seems that the Pokémon can be obtained by anyone who has a file of Pokémon rescue: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! on your console, which was certainly thought in view of the fact that the same Pokémon was obtainable through the Poké Ball Plus, sold together with the two titles in a special package.

With regard to Jirachi, there are not many details but, according to the images, it seems that there is no particular type of event and that the Pokémon will be given to us by any character within the game. Despite there are no confirmations, some speculate that you can only unlock it if you have a rescue of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield on your console, similar to the procedure for Mew. This is because the character (which you can see in the video at the end of the article) mentions “Whishing Star“, Which is the English name of Desiostelle, Dynamax energy source in eighth generation titles.

“I guess you’ve seen one before Desiostella before now. Would you like to take care of this Pokémon? I’m sure it’s perfect for you. “

The gift of these two mysterious Pokémon is thought, it comes to think, to allow those who do not already own these Pokémon to add them to their collection, but as always we would have hoped for real dedicated events during the course of the adventure rather than receiving them as gifts.

