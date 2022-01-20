leak reveals in advance the free game of January 27, 2022 – Nerd4.life

Today, January 20, 2022, we will have the opportunity to find out what will be the free game of theEpic Games Store next week. Already, however, a leaker has shared information on what the free game of January 27th: Daemon X Machina.

The source of this rumor is billbil-kun, a well-known leaker who in recent months has correctly and in advance shared information on the free Christmas games of the Epic Games Store, as well as the monthly games of the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. In other words, it is an extremely reliable leaker, even if obviously we must consider everything indicated only as an unconfirmed rumor and nothing more.

Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina, we specify, is not currently available on Epic Games Store, but has been available on Steam for two years. It is not news that Epic Games is releasing a new game on their digital store and immediately including it in the weekly free games, so we would not be too surprised if this happens.

As we wrote in our review, “Daemon x Machina enters a narrow and empty niche of competition with personality and strategy, managing to create a non-trivial storyline and injecting action steroids into what ultimately remains an arcade mech with lots of numbers to study. and with which to have fun. If it is true that the menu interface could have been less cumbersome and chaotic, the customization of the mech gives satisfaction, as well as taking the pad in hand and accelerating by dancing in the air or on the ground, setting fire to the powders or in hand-to-hand fighting. Maybe a glossary or encyclopedia to find out about the setting would have been useful, but we hope it will be for the second episode. “