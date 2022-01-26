leak reveals that it is coming in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and is coming in 2023: this is what leaker Tom Henderson indicated, following the Bloomberg report that spoke of three new Call of Duty games coming to the PlayStation console.

The American newspaper has in fact revealed that there are at least three games in the COD saga planned for PlayStation, even after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Henderson however, he added that one of them is Call of Duty Warzone 2 and also gave some details about this new game.

A Call of Duty Warzone Pacific map

Henderson explains that Call of Duty Warzone 2 that’s just what it sounds like. A new game, completely separate from the previous one. It will only be for PC and current generation consoles, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. There will be no integration of the old weapons. In other words, we shouldn’t expect a Fortnite-style approach, which moves from one Chapter to the next smoothly and without abandoning what was previously achieved.

Tom Henderson is a well-known Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker, but in any case we must always remember that what is indicated is only a rumor, not official information. Additionally, the plans of Activision Blizzard and, should the acquisition be confirmed, Microsoft may change before the release of Call of Duty Warzone 2.