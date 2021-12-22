Tech

leak reveals the free PS4 and PS5 games of January 2022 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Well-known leaker billbil-kun unveiled i PS Plus free games for PS4 and PS5 January 2022. It would be Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 / PS4), Dirt 5 (PS5 / PS4) and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4).

billbil-kun unveiled PS Plus games from September, October, November and December 2021, as well as Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold games from December and free Epic Games Store games from this holiday season (including today’s). We can therefore say that his leaks are more than credible.

The PS Plus logo

The PS Plus logo

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op shooter that puts us in the shoes of space dwarves with a 100% destructible game environment and procedurally explored caverns, with hordes of alien enemies to take down.

Dirt 5 is Codemaster’s driving game. This is the most recent chapter of the saga and allows us to compete in many courses and create our own to share online.

Persona 5 Strikers is the spin-off of Persona 5. It is a musou, or a real-time action game against hordes of enemies. This is a new adventure that expands the story of the original game with new characters and enemies.

Tell us, what do you think of these PS Plus games?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Windows, with the latest PowerToys you will never lose your mouse cursor anymore: how to install them

November 2, 2021

Discovered a “new hidden world” in the inner core of the Earth

October 31, 2021

official images of the upcoming mid-range model – Nerd4.life

November 15, 2021

James Webb Space Telescope launch for December 24 has been confirmed

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button