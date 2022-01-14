leak states that the release date has been postponed – Nerd4.life

According to a leak, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – the turn-based tactical game made by Ubisoft Milan and a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – it would have been postponed. There exit date, officially set for 2022, would be internally postponed to 2023.

The information comes from a video recently uploaded by the well-known Nintendo leaker: NateTheHate. The leaker said that, based on what he heard, developer Ubisoft Milan needs more time to perfect the game and make sure it’s in “the best possible condition”, and that it won’t be released in 2022 for that. to be released would have been repositioned in the first half of 2023.

The 2022 promises to be a rich year for Switch, with a number of major exclusives already confirmed for the current year, including Splatoon 3, Triangle Strategy, Pokémon Arceus Legends, Kirby and The Lost Land, and more. The delay of some games should therefore not create too many problems for the lineup of the year.

A setting from Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

All of the above is, of course, not officially confirmed, so we must consider the information shared by the leaker as a normal one rumor, at least until we receive official news from Ubisoft or Nintendo.

We remind you that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope it was announced at E3 2021 by Ubisoft: it has therefore been less than a year since it was last shown. You can (re) watch the trailer here.