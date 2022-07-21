Leaked images of Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s film

MADRID, 10 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Ridley Scott has started rolling ‘Bonaparte’an ambitious biopic on the figure of one of the most emblematic statesmen in contemporary French history. Joaquin Phoenix gets into the skin of Napoleon on a set that has turned Greenwich, in east London, into the Paris of the early 19th century. An epic production that will premiere on the platform AppleTV+.

The Oscar winner for best actor for ‘Joker’ appears dressed in the characteristic suit of the military architect of the coup d’état of brumario 18 and who proclaimed himself Emperor of the French on May 18, 1804. The feature film, whose screenplay by David Scarpa (‘The last fortress’, ‘All the money in the world’), will narrate the rise to power of the statesman through his ambivalent and volatile sentimental relationship with Josefina de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby).

Despite being an ambitious period productionSince its distribution is carried out by Apple TV +, it is not expected that it can be enjoyed commercially in theaters. Initially titled ‘Kitbag’the film was to be Scott’s next film project with 20th Century Studios after ‘The last duel’. However, production eventually passed into the hands of Apple Studios.

With Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirbywhich replaced Jodie Comer after the actress had to leave the project due to scheduling problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the French actor will be at Tahar Rahim like Paul Barras, French revolutionary and main political leader of the Directory between 1795 and 1799, who was one of those who helped to form the marriage between Napoleon and Josephine.