leaked new football skins for Neymar Jr, LeBron James, Grefg and Chloe Kim

Several of the Fortnite Icon Series / Idol Series skins will be getting new releases with football kits this week. The chosen ones are LeBron James, Neymar Jr, TheGrefg and Chloe Kim. This is all part of an event called Fortnite Football Club Academy. Just below we give you all the details:

Fortnite Football Club Academy: New football skins for LeBron James, Neymar Jr, TheGrefg and Chloe Kim are coming soon

During this last week before the end of Fortnite Season 4 and Fortnite Chapter 3, on the NiteStats Discord server, dedicated to Fortnite leaks and data mining, there has been some commotion. It has been revealed that an event called Fortnite Football Club Academy will be held next Thursday, December 1, with which we can win free graffiti.

This image is said to be official Fortnite Football Club Academy event art

Alongside this image, which would correspond to the announcement of the event – ​​and in which we can see graffiti which would be free – a new skin of LeBron James with football equipment has also been revealed:

New LeBron James skin with football kit

On that same Discord server, a photograph from the data mining app FModel was also shared, showing a new skin of snowboarder Chloe Kim, also wearing a football kit:

New Chloe Kim skin with football kit

There are no images of Neymar Jr and TheGrefg, although those who have had access to this information claim that they will also arrive in the game in the same way: new skins with football kits, the Fortnite Soccer Club. Perhaps Grefg’s return to Fortnite with a new King of Sport skin is linked to the fact that last weekend saw the return of the world streaming championship, the Streamers’ World Cup, with France beating France 3-0.

The user who shared all these details allegedly found them with the collaboration of a capricious employee of Epic Games, who shared all these data and graphic documents with him. Given our experience with this type of information, we are inclined to believe this to be true.

In any case, it will be time to wait for this information to be officially confirmed – or denied – by Epic Games itself. At this time, nothing related to this content is visible in-game or in the Fortnite file system itself.

This will be the second time we’ve seen Neymar Jr, TheGrefg, and Chloe Kim in Fortnite, as they had skins back then. In the case of LeBron James, it will be the third, since he has had two skins in the past; one as himself and another in the Space Jam 2 kit.

Neymar Jr, LeBron James, TheGrefg and Chloe Kim already have skins in Fortnite

We remind you that next Saturday, December 3, the Fracture event will take place, which marks the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite. You have a limited time to gain experience with which to level up to level 200 and get all the skins and accessories of the still current Battle Pass.

Source: NiteStats, Twitter/LeGrefg